FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The German banking
association BdB has picked Berenberg Chief Executive Hans-Walter
Peters as its new president, following Deutsche Bank
co-CEO Juergen Fitchen, whose term expires in April.
The BdB board unanimously chose Peters as candidate and will
take a final decision on Nov. 9, the BdB said in a statement.
The BdB usually rotates the presidential chair among
executives from large bank corporations, such as Deutsche's
Fitschen, regional banks such as Fitschen's predessor Andreas
Schmitz from HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt and private banks such as
Berenberg.
Peters, aged 60, has been a member of the BdB's executive
committee since 2013. He holds 26.1 per cent of the voting
rights in Berenberg.
