FRANKFURT Aug 29 New European bank safety plans
will force Germany's public-sector lenders to top up their
deposit protection scheme by more than 3 billion euros ($4
billion), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
German savings banks and Landesbanken, which have about 800
billion euros in deposits, are in early-stage negotiations over
how to implement the new rules which form a main pillar of
Europe's plans for a banking union.
The Landesbanken and Sparkassen are in talks over who should
take on the main burden of topping up the scheme, since it is
already clear that the existing safety net for bank savings will
need to be changed.
European proposals require lenders to set aside cash
reserves for at least 1 percent of deposits worth up to 100,000
euros.
The rules will force Germany's savings banks top up their
own deposit insurance scheme, which has until now relied mainly
on guarantees of mutual support rather than hard cash reserves.
A spokesman for the DSGV, Germany's savings bank
association, said on Thursday he was confident about reaching an
agreement in the foreseeable future.
Germany's public-sector lenders include Helaba
Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg, Nord LB and
Bayern LB.
Last month, the European Commission outlined plans to set up
an agency to salvage or shut failing eurozone banks, a
long-awaited scheme some immediately criticised as too weak and
which Germany attacked as out of step with EU law.
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by David Holmes)