BERLIN Dec 4 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said states must continue to press ahead with
regulating the banking sector despite industry remonstrance that
they had already gone far enough, according to an interview with
daily Handelsblatt.
The minister said stricter bank capital rules would lead to
more stability in the sector, but they were not sufficient.
"I know the banks think 'that's enough now'," Schaeuble was
quoted as saying by Handelsblatt. "But as I said for example a
few days ago to Deutsche Bank chief Juergen Fitschen: it wasn't
countries that unleashed the crisis, it was the financial
sector! Therefore there can be no end in regulating."
Schaeuble said banks remained very creative in circumventing
regulation.
He also said that while he would continue to fight for the
introduction of a financial transaction tax in the European
Union, he was sceptical such a tax would raise the hoped-for
funds "in the foreseeable future".
As a result, the 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) that the tax
is tabled to raise annually from 2015 according to the
ministry's medium-term finance plan were not taken into account
in coalition negotiations between Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the Social Democrats.
($1 = 0.7360 euros)
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Ludwig Burger)