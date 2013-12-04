BERLIN Dec 4 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said states must continue to press ahead with regulating the banking sector despite industry remonstrance that they had already gone far enough, according to an interview with daily Handelsblatt.

The minister said stricter bank capital rules would lead to more stability in the sector, but they were not sufficient.

"I know the banks think 'that's enough now'," Schaeuble was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt. "But as I said for example a few days ago to Deutsche Bank chief Juergen Fitschen: it wasn't countries that unleashed the crisis, it was the financial sector! Therefore there can be no end in regulating."

Schaeuble said banks remained very creative in circumventing regulation.

He also said that while he would continue to fight for the introduction of a financial transaction tax in the European Union, he was sceptical such a tax would raise the hoped-for funds "in the foreseeable future".

As a result, the 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) that the tax is tabled to raise annually from 2015 according to the ministry's medium-term finance plan were not taken into account in coalition negotiations between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats. ($1 = 0.7360 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Ludwig Burger)