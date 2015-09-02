FRANKFURT, Sept 2 German banks are likely to
face higher capital buffers as a result of a supervisory review
process due to conclude in the coming weeks, the head of the
country's financial watchdog Bafin said.
The supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP) being
carried out by the ECB and national banking supervisors uses a
broader methodology than the asset quality review carried out
last year, before the ECB took over responsibility for
supervising the euro zone's 120 largest banks, Bafin President
Felix Hufeld told Reuters.
"The SREP takes a broader spectrum of risks into account and
that must be reflected in the result," Hufeld said in an
interview on the margins of a banking conference in Frankfurt.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
Victoria Bryan)