FRANKFURT, Sept 2 German banks are likely to face higher capital buffers as a result of a supervisory review process due to conclude in the coming weeks, the head of the country's financial watchdog Bafin said.

The supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP) being carried out by the ECB and national banking supervisors uses a broader methodology than the asset quality review carried out last year, before the ECB took over responsibility for supervising the euro zone's 120 largest banks, Bafin President Felix Hufeld told Reuters.

"The SREP takes a broader spectrum of risks into account and that must be reflected in the result," Hufeld said in an interview on the margins of a banking conference in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Victoria Bryan)