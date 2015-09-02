* Higher capital buffers likely after SREP concludes
* Can't say now if will prompt bank capital raising
* Bafin to wind up forex probe in couple of months
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 German banks are likely to
face higher capital buffers as a result of a supervisory review
process due to conclude in the coming weeks, the head of the
country's financial watchdog Bafin said.
The supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP) being
carried out by the ECB and national banking supervisors uses a
broader methodology than the asset quality review carried out
last year, before the ECB took over responsibility for
supervising the euro zone's 120 largest banks, Bafin President
Felix Hufeld told Reuters.
"The SREP takes a broader spectrum of risks into account and
that must be reflected in the result," Hufeld said in an
interview on the margins of a banking conference in Frankfurt.
This would likely be reflected in higher capital demands on
lenders but it was unclear at the moment if it would prompt
actual capital raising by banks, he said.
Hufeld also said he expected the watchdog's probe into
possible manipulation in the foreign currency market - focused
primarily on the dollar and euro - to conclude in the next
couple of months.
International regulators have been looking at possible forex
manipulation by a raft of banks, including Germany's largest
lender, Deutsche Bank.
Deutsche Bank declined comment on Wednesday. It had said
earlier this year it expected no big hit from the forex probe.
Bafin had uncovered bank behaviour that it previously would
have thought unlikely in the case, Hufeld said.
"There have been violations (of rules)," he said.
"Naturally, this will lead to an evaluation process and
discussions with the banks involved," Hufeld said.
