BONN, June 5 German banks have limited exposure
to Greece and should be able to handle any outcome in the
southern European country, German financial watchdog Bafin said
on Tuesday.
"I won't join speculation about Greece's future financial
policy but I am certain that Germany's banks are now prepared
for all possible scenarios," Bafin president Elke Koenig said in
the text of a speech at the watchdog's annual news conference.
Bafin and the Bundesbank were monitoring the situation in
Spain and Portugal very carefully but developments were in no
way comparable to Greece, Koenig said.
"The German banking system is relatively robust, even if it
cannot fully shield itself from the current environment," Koenig
said.
