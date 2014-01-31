* German banks are biggest lenders to shipping firms
By Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 As the European Central Bank
prepares to test the resilience of the region's lenders, few
look as exposed as Germany's shipping banks.
Before the financial crisis, many German banks pushed into
the business of lending to the companies transporting the
world's burgeoning trade in goods and raw materials, propelling
Germany to the top spot in ship lending worldwide.
But the global economic downturn of the past five years has
crimped trade flows, even as the supply of ships ordered during
the boom years continued to rise, wiping out the profits that
shippers need to pay off their loans and punching holes in the
balance sheets of the banks that made them.
The ECB will reveal its method for the asset quality review
(AQR) on Monday before it takes over European banking
supervision later this year, and is preparing to home in on ship
financing as a weak spot among German lenders.
The ECB's asset inspectors may send them scrambling to plug
gaps in loan-loss provisions in the next few months, well before
it wraps up its overall assessment of the health of euro zone
lenders and the European Banking Authority launches its bank
stress tests.
While listed banks such as Commerzbank could tap equity
markets, regional banks like HSH or NordLB would have to ask
their state owners for capital. Such a move would face scrutiny
by the European Commision, which has already forced WestLB out
of business for asking its state owners for help too often.
"There is a lot of uncertainty how ship loans will be
treated in the AQR and stress tests and how granular the
approach will be regarding ship types and sizes, which perform
extremely differently," the CEO of a major ship bank said.
Credit rating agency Moody's pointed out that eight German
banks have more than 100 billion euros ($136 billion) of ship
loans on their books, with one in five being seen as problem
loans in 2012. Loss provisions will stay high in 2014, it
predicted.
Moody's said DZ Bank's DVB, HSH
Nordbank, KfW IPEX Bank and NordLB
were the most exposed to shipping sector stress.
But potential losses at DekaBank, Helaba
, Commerzbank and Italy's Unicredit
were small relative to their other banking activities
and capital, Moody's said.
BRAVE FACE
The shipping banks themselves are putting on a brave face,
despite a nagging suspicion that the ECB will be severe.
"We will do fine in the asset quality review and stress
test," Constantin von Oesterreich, the chief executive of
troubled German public-sector shipping lender HSH, said
late last year.
His bank, Germany's largest ship financier, still holds 23
billion euros in ship loans, of which it believes one third is
non-performing - meaning the loans have either been written down
or the debtors are 90 days behind in servicing them.
Altogether, HSH has made provisions of roughly 3 billion
euros for its shipping portfolio.
The Hamburg-based bank expects to post a core tier-1 capital
ratio of 10 percent at the end of 2013 under Basel III capital
adequacy rules, broadly in line with the 9.7 percent posted by
Deutsche Bank and ahead of Commerzbank, whose capital
ratio stood at 8.6 percent in the first nine months of 2013.
Executives at the ship banks say the auditors helping the
ECB to carry out the asset quality review will employ the same
criteria as those auditors who approved their accounts,
minimizing the risk of nasty surprises.
"Their assumptions on issues like future freight rates or
ship values will have to be according to current accounting
standards, so differences will not be huge," the CEO of a large
German ship bank said.
But the ECB has lots of variables to play with, not least of
which is the prospect for improvement in the sector. Some
bankers say an upturn is at hand, whereas Moody's argues the
current crisis could take up to 10 years to resolve.
Such contrasting views of the industry outlook could lead to
conflicting assumptions of which loans are at risk.
Carsten Wiebers, head of ship financing at KfW IPEX, said
easy credit was spurring more building of large, efficient ships
that deprive older vessels of profitable employment.
"As long as money is cheap, nothing in that will change,"
Wiebers said of the intense competition in the sector.
MADE TO FAIL?
Even small changes to the ECB's parameters for loss
assumptions could make a big difference for banks with large
portfolios, S&P analyst Harm Semder said.
"If the outcome of the AQR is that the bank is potentially
under-reserved, we do believe that this would require immediate
action by the banks or their owners," he said.
For now, banks are reviewing their own "what if?" scenarios
in anticipation of the tests.
"We do our internal stress tests regularly and they show we
would have to reserve 5-7 percent of extra capital" under one
stress scenario, another executive of a German ship bank said.
Lenders know the ECB is under pressure to make the AQR and
stress tests more thorough and believable than their
predecessors run by the EBA in the aftermath of the financial
crisis. Those tests gave a clean bill of health to banks that
later collapsed.
ECB President Mario Draghi has said that, to rebuild
confidence, some banks may have to be seen to fail.
The head of German bank lobby group BDB said he feared
"political reasons" would prompt the ECB to find capital holes.
"Some countries could see the stress test as an opportunity
to kick 'model student' Germany in the shins," Michael Kemmer
said.