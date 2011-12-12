BERLIN Dec 12 The resurrection of
Germany's Soffin bank rescue fund will be limited until the end
of 2012 and will only be used for "systemically-relevant banks",
two sources in Germany's centre-right coalition told Reuters on
Monday.
The sources said, however, that the question was still open
of whether Soffin will be able to oblige banks to undergo
recapitalisation.
"That question is still being discussed at the minister
level," a source told Reuters.
The government is preparing the legal work to reinstate the
Soffin bank rescue fund, an issue that has acquired greater
urgency after a sharp fall in shares of German lender
Commerzbank. The bank announced plans to repurchase
hybrid bonds to try to meet tighter European capital
requirements without asking for more state intervention.
The share price of Commerzbank was down more than 7 percent
on Monday.
(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)