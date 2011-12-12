BERLIN Dec 12 The resurrection of Germany's Soffin bank rescue fund will be limited until the end of 2012 and will only be used for "systemically-relevant banks", two sources in Germany's centre-right coalition told Reuters on Monday.

The sources said, however, that the question was still open of whether Soffin will be able to oblige banks to undergo recapitalisation.

"That question is still being discussed at the minister level," a source told Reuters.

The government is preparing the legal work to reinstate the Soffin bank rescue fund, an issue that has acquired greater urgency after a sharp fall in shares of German lender Commerzbank. The bank announced plans to repurchase hybrid bonds to try to meet tighter European capital requirements without asking for more state intervention.

The share price of Commerzbank was down more than 7 percent on Monday.

(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)