FRANKFURT, July 4 A financial transaction tax, backed by 11 European Union member states, faces significant opposition and is unlikely to come into force, the head of Germany's VOEB public banking association said.

The 11 EU countries, led by Germany and France, agreed to push ahead with the tax last year after failure to convince all 27 EU member states to sign up to it. The tax aims to force banks to contribute to the cost of cleaning up after the financial crisis but doubts are growing among regulators about its efficacy.

"The financial transaction tax is facing the biggest headwinds," Gunter Dunkel said at the international club of Frankfurt business journalists.

Regulators are particularly concerned that the tax would be applied to banks' repo business, which they use to refinance themselves, said Dunkel, whose organisation represents Germany's regional wholesale landesbank lenders as well as public development banks.

The tax, which resurrects an idea first conceived by U.S. economist James Tobin more than 40 years ago, would have the "saddest fate" among post-crisis efforts at bank reform, Dunkel said.

The EU's top tax official Algirdas Semeta on Tuesday suggested the levy could be scaled back from original proposals.

Dunkel, who is also chief executive of landesbank NordLB , also said he did not expect to see mergers among Germany's public sector landesbanks.

"We are more or less finished with consolidation," Dunkel said.

There has long been a debate over the future of Germany's landesbanks, which provide wholesale banking services to local savings banks. Analysts have said the country needed only two or three landesbanks, instead of the five big groups it has currently.

Dunkel also predicted no near-term relief for the ship financing sector, in which his NordLB and sister landesbank HSH Nordbank, as well as Commerzbank, are active players. The crisis in the shipping sector, partly due to overcapacity, will last at least another 18-24 months, he said.

"If everything goes well, there will be a slight improvement in mid-2015," Dunkel said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Alexander Huebner and Kathrin Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)