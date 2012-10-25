BERLIN Oct 25 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer suffered a setback on Thursday when
his spokesman was forced to resign over allegations he tried to
manipulate TV coverage of an opposition party.
The political turmoil in Bavaria, which has been ruled by
the CSU, the Bavarian sister party to Merkel's Christian
Democrats for the last 55 years, could hurt Seehofer's chances
of re-election as premier next year and damage Merkel's campaign
to win a third term.
Seehofer will fight a September 2013 regional election
against popular Munich mayor Christian Ude, nominated on Sunday
by the centre-left opposition Social Democrats (SPD).
A poor result for conservatives in Bavaria could hurt Merkel
in her election, expected to follow a week or two later.
Seehofer abruptly cancelled appointments on Thursday to be
in Munich as the scandal dominated German media bulletins. He
said his aide Hans Michael Strepp had to step down because of a
lack of clarity over whether he had tried to influence coverage
on the German public TV network ZDF.
"If the issue with ZDF can't be clarified, it was a
necessary step and the right step," Seehofer told reporters.
ZDF had said that Strepp urged the network to ignore Ude's
nomination in its Sunday evening broadcast. Strepp denied it but
offered his resignation on Thursday as the scandal grew.
"The spokesman for the CSU tried in various ways to
influence ZDF's coverage of another party," ZDF editor-in-chief
Peter Frey said.
The conservative stronghold of Bavaria will be particularly
important for Merkel in next year's federal election. In the
last two years her party has lost control of North
Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, as well as the
traditionally conservative-ruled Baden-Wuerttemberg and
Schleswig-Holstein.
Some polls have shown the SPD and its Green allies could
knock the CSU out of power in Bavaria, though a poll last week
showed the CSU had a comfortable lead.
Opposition political leaders jumped on Strepp's resignation.
"It's hardly conceivable that a party spokesman would make a
phone call like that without approval from higher up," said
Thomas Oppermann, a leader in Berlin for the SPD.
Even a leader of the Free Democrats (FDP), coalition
partners to Merkel in Berlin and Seehofer in Munich, called it
unsettling. "It's a serious threat to freedom of broadcasters,"
said Burkhardt Mueller-Soenksen, a media policy expert in the
FDP in the Berlin parliament.
Earlier this year President Christian Wulff tried to stop a
newspaper publishing a story about a loan and later resigned.
