HAMBURG May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.

She takes over from Ludwig Hoechstetter, a company spokesman said. Joerg-Simon Immerz becomes head of commercial trading in Germany.

The changes were made after an internal review of business processes, the spokesman said.

Munich-based BayWa is a major player in Germany's milling wheat, feed grains and oilseeds market.

BayWa has been greatly expanding its international trading operations in past years with operations in countries including the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)