* Berlin airport woos potential private investors - Bild
* Airport spokesman says there are no new developments
* Airport opening has been delayed from 2012 to 2017
(Adds airport statement)
FRANKFURT, July 5 Berlin is wooing private
investors including Macquarie and JP Morgan to
take a stake in its much-delayed new international airport,
German newspaper Bild wrote on Sunday.
The investors are to be given confidential details of the
airport's business plans so that they can make concrete offers,
Bild am Sonntag said, without citing sources.
A spokesman for the airport said there were no new
developments regarding a possible part privatisation.
He said the company was in a "pre-notification phase" with
the European Commission, in which it has to demonstrate the
potential return on investment for any private investor.
The spokesman referred to a June 18 statement in which the
airport said: "This does not, however, prejudge whether FBB
(Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg) should be privatised, either in
whole or in part."
He declined to comment specifically on "speculation" as to
whether particular potential investors had been contacted.
Spokespeople for Macquarie and JP Morgan were not
immediately reachable in Germany.
The 5.1 billion euro ($5.7 billion) Willy Brandt
International airport has been delayed repeatedly by red tape
and technical problems, forcing its scheduled opening date to be
pushed back from 2012 to 2017.
It is jointly owned by the city of Berlin, the state of
Brandenburg and Germany's federal government.
Bild said the owners expected a detailed report by the end
of the year on whether a part-privatisation would be worthwhile,
adding the federal government wanted to sell its 26 percent
stake once the airport was operational.
($1 = 0.8999 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Alexander Huebner; Editing
by David Goodman and Mark Potter)