VATICAN CITY/BERLIN Oct 21 A German bishop under
pressure to resign for spending around 31 million euros ($42
million) on a luxurious residence said he had been heartened by
a private audience with Pope Francis in Rome on Monday.
Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst of Limburg arrived in
Rome more than a week ago after cost overruns on his residence
stirred anger among German Catholics and protests outside his
cathedral, at a time when the pontiff is stressing the
importance of humility and serving the poor.
A statement released by Limburg diocese said the bishop was
"grateful for the very heartening meeting". It added: "He and
the pope agreed the tenor and contents of their meeting would
remain confidential."
The Vatican gave no details about the meeting, merely
announcing it on the pope's daily list of audiences.
The media in Germany has dubbed Tebartz-van Elst "the luxury
bishop" or "bishop bling" after an initial audit of his
spending, ordered after a Vatican monitor visited Limburg last
month, revealed the project cost at least six times more than
planned.
Tebartz-van Elst has apologised for any "carelessness or
misjudgement on my part" but denies wrongdoing.
The pope has tried to set an example of austerity by
renouncing the spacious papal apartments for a small residence
in a Vatican guest house. He has also told bishops not to live
"like princes".
(Reporting By Philip Pullella in Rome and Alexandra Hudson in
Berlin)