(Updates numbers detained, adds quotes)
By Sakari Suoninen and Joern Poltz
FRANKFURT May 18 German police said they
detained 400 anti-capitalist protesters in Frankfurt on Friday
for defying a ban on demonstrations against austerity policies
implemented to tackle the intensifying euro zone debt crisis.
The demonstration in the German financial capital was part
of a four-day-long "Blockupy" protest, due to run until
Saturday, against capitalism and swingeing austerity measures.
"Hungry? Eat a banker," read one banner protesters held up
outside the Messeturm skyscraper housing Goldman Sachs'
offices. Reuters' Frankfurt office is also in the building.
Police closed several main roads in Frankfurt - including a
main artery into the city that passes by the Messeturm - and
flooded the centre with officers. There was no violence.
The protesters are angry at the misery they say governments
are inflicting on people with their response to the crisis,
which has intensified since inconclusive elections in Greece
this month fueled concerns about its future in the euro zone.
"The Greek austerity measures are making Greece go kaputt
even faster," said protester Leonard Loch, 37, from
Hamburg.
The European Central Bank reported no trouble on Friday and
commercial banks, many of whom have made contingency plans to
cope with the protests, said their operations were running
smoothly.
"Our operating business is not curtailed. We were well
prepared," said a Commerzbank spokeswoman.
Police sealed off Deutsche Bank's headquarters.
Germany's biggest bank said its business was unaffected.
The ECB is at the centre of the policy response to the
crisis and has faced calls from politicians, investors and
protesters to do more.
The central bank says it has already headed off a major
credit crunch with unprecedented funding operations in December
and February that unleashed over 1 trillion euros ($1.3
trillion) into the financial system.
It is pressing governments to act.
"The ECB shouldn't give the cheap money to banks but rather
to countries," said Guenther Stamer, 62, a social worker from
Kiel.
REINFORCEMENTS
Some luxury goods boutiques on Frankfurt's most prestigious
shopping street closed and boarded up their windows due to the
protest, though there were no signs of damage.
The English Theatre, which is close to the ECB, cancelled
performances for Friday and Saturday due to the demonstration.
Friday's protest followed a legal scrap between activists
and authorities over whether the demonstrations should be
allowed to proceed.
A court on Monday gave the go-ahead for a rave dance party
organised by protesters on Wednesday and protests scheduled for
Saturday, but ruled against them taking place on the other days.
On Wednesday, police peacefully removed demonstrators from
outside the ECB's Frankfurt headquarters and detained 150
demonstrators on Thursday for defying a ban on protests.
Frankfurt police have drafted in reinforcements from other
German states to cope with the protests. Some 5,000 police are
ready to be deployed.
($1 = 0.7869 euros)
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze;
Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Sophie Hares)