* About 7,000 people join second day of anti-capitalist
protests
* Small groups of stone-throwing protesters clash with
police
* Frankfurt home to European Central Bank, big commercial
banks
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, June 1 German police used pepper
spray and batons against thousands of anti-capitalist
demonstrators from the Blockupy movement on Saturday during a
second day of protests in Frankfurt against Europe's austerity
policies.
Planned rallies in struggling euro zone members Spain and
Portugal drew fewer people than expected, but in Germany's
financial capital around 7,000 protesters marched with signs
reading "Make love, not war" and "IMF - get out of Greece".
The protest was initially peaceful but small groups of
masked protesters then hurled stones and smoke bombs at the
police who responded with force.
Several protesters and police officers were hurt before the
action died down later in the evening. Police at the scene said
several arrests had been made, but could not say how many.
A first day of protests on Friday in Frankfurt succeeded in
paralysing some of the city's financial institutions, cutting
off access to the ECB's iconic tower office building and
Deutsche Bank's headquarters.
Police angered marchers on Saturday by halting them before
they could pass close to the ECB building after protesters let
off firecrackers.
In a statement, Blockupy accused the police of wanting to
"escalate" tensions and of blocking a legitimate protest.
"This is scandalous," spokeswoman Ani Diesselmann said. "The
(original) route was approved by several legal institutions."
Police said officers had been repeatedly attacked by the
small group of demonstrators, making it necessary for them to
use force and pepper spray.
Protests against the "troika" of international lenders that
has bailed out struggling euro zone states - the International
Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European
Union - were planned in several countries on Saturday.
OTHER RALLIES FALL FLAT
Reuters witnesses said several thousand Spaniards gathered
at the peak of Saturday's protest in central Madrid, but this
was fewer than similar events had attracted in the recent past.
One thousand or fewer took to the streets in Lisbon, while
only a few dozen rallied in austerity-weary Athens, where
attendance at protests has dwindled in the absence of much
noticeable impact on policy.
A march in the southern French city of Toulouse attracted
3,000 people, according to police.
Former leftist presidential candidate Jean-Pierre Melenchon
told French television the protests across Europe proved people
had a "a European consciousness, a political consciousness."
Europe's Blockupy movement was formed after the Occupy Wall
Street movement in 2011. They blame the budget cuts and labour
market reforms supported by the ECB, the IMF and European
financial and political leaders for driving the continent into a
recession that has left more than a quarter of Greeks and
Spaniards out of work and millions of Europe's poor worse off.
"This is a good opportunity (to protest). Youth unemployment
is so important right now," said Antonia Proka, 25, a Greek who
now lives in the Netherlands.
"I have lots of German friends who don't find jobs so the
problems are the same, we are on the same side," she said.
While more than half of Spaniards and Greeks under the age
of 25 are unemployed, only 8 percent of Germans and Austrians
from the same age group are out of work.
Governments struggling with large debt burdens have cut
spending and raised taxes, deepening recession across the euro
zone, while many families are deep in debt or have lost their
homes after property bubbles burst.
Germany's own economy has been fairly resilient to the
crisis and many in Europe's struggling southern states blame
Chancellor Angela Merkel for enforcing the painful policies in
exchange for EU funds which largely come from Germany.
As well as the ECB, on Friday the Blockupy demonstrators
targeted several large commercial banks, stores and Frankfurt
airport.