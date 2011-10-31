* Sloppy accounting in Germany ridiculed
* Finance minister in hot water for accounting blunder
* German media compares Berlin govt to Greek govt
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Oct 31 The German government tried to
deflect responsibility on Monday for a 55-billion euro
accounting blunder that has exposed it to charges of ridicule
for being inept and hypocritical after its steady criticism of
Greek bookkeeping practices.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has summoned executives
from the nationalised mortgage bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) to
explain how they made a simple accounting error that ended up
raising Germany's total debt load by 55 billion euros.
Schaeuble, in the awkward situation of being humiliated by
the windfall that will cut Germany's debt levels, will also
demand answers at a Wednesday meeting from the PwC accountancy
firm that signed off on the report .
Schaeuble's spokesman Martin Kotthaus tried to deflect any
blame, saying the ministry received a certified statement from
auditors that the balance sheets had been checked and approved.
He said it was too early to tell exactly who messed up.
"It's annoying, to put it diplomatically, when corrections
of this dimension are necessary," said Kotthaus, who was grilled
at a news conference. "We had a certified audit of the annual
accounts for 2010 and it said everything was in order."
Kotthaus said the bank itself was responsible for its annual
report.
The German media nevertheless mocked Schaeuble, saying the
55-billion euro accounting error put Berlin in the same category
as the Greek government for failing to report accurate figures.
Inaccurate reporting of Greek deficits contributed to the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis that has hit Europe hard.
"Incredible but true," wrote the Rheinische Post newspaper.
"The nationalised bank HRE made a staggering 55-billion euro
miscalculation. It's scandalous that bank managers, certified
public accountants and government supervisors made an error of
this dimension. This kind of sloppiness reminds us of Greece.
"Schaeuble needs to respond with summary dismissals --
otherwise he risks getting dragged into the debacle himself."
The Frankfurter Rundschau daily said the accounting blunder
made the country's political leaders look like amateurs.
"Germany's political leaders could hardly demonstrate more
convincingly that they are overwhelmed managing the financial
crisis," the paper said. "This isn't only the most expensive
gift ever for Schaeuble. It's also the most embarrassing."
The German public has long been grumbling about the growing
size of the euro zone rescue measures, especially after
state-spending cuts over the last decade led to some deep cuts
in Germany's comparatively comfortable levels of state support.
In an era of austerity where their government has squabbled
tirelessly for two years over a mooted 6-billion euro tax cut,
Germans found it hard to fathom that their government was so
suddenly and unexpectedly 55 billion euros better off.
Kotthaus, Schaeuble's spokesman, was quick to point out that
correcting the error will not mean the government has an extra
55 billion euros at its disposal for new expenditures.
"There will be no changes in real world planning," he said.
The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) led the attack against
Schaeuble, whose conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) often
campaign on the slogan that the SPD can't be trusted with the
public's money.
"It's an unfathomable blunder by Schaeuble's ministry," said
Thomas Oppermann, a senior member of parliament for the SPD.
"Either the Finance Ministry didn't realise how explosive this
error was or they consciously concealed it.
"This is obviously Schaeuble's responsibility," he added.
"This is a state-owned bank. There is no one else responsible."
The HRE-linked "bad bank" FMS Wertmanagement was
set up after HRE was nationalised in 2009, so that HRE could
transfer the worst non-performing assets to an off-balance sheet
bank guaranteed by the German state.
FMS Wertmanagement was created when toxic loans and
securities with a face value of 173 billion euros were
transferred from HRE in October last year, creating Germany's
largest bad bank.
As a result of the corrected debt, Germany now expects its
ratio of debt to gross domestic product to be 81.1 percent for
2011, 2.6 percentage points less than previously forecast.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)