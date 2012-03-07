* Germany sells 3.3 billion euros of five-year bonds

* Sale deemed good, average yield hits record low

* Average yield 0.79 pct vs 0.91 pct in Feb (Changes dateline, updates with quotes, details)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 7 Nerves before the deadline for a Greek debt restructuring fuelled demand for safe-haven debt at a sale of five-year German bonds on Wednesday, pushing borrowing costs to record lows.

The average yield at the 3.31 billion euro sale fell to an all-time low at a five-year auction of 0.79 percent in aggressive bidding a day before investors have to decide whether to volunteer for a Greek debt swap.

Insufficient participation could trigger a disorderly default - the euro zone's first - with unforeseeable consequences for broader financial markets.

"Market dealers are clearly interested in safe-haven paper as nervousness about the final outcome of the Greek PSI (private sector involvement) has clearly prevailed in the past few sessions," Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy said.

The sale saw demand worth 1.8 times the amount on offer, the same as in an auction on Feb 8, while investors had to bid more aggressively to secure the paper.

The average yield fell to 0.79 percent from 0.91 percent in the February sale, and the difference between the lowest and the average bid - the tail - was nil.

In the secondary market, five-year government bonds yielded 0.79 percent - not far from record lows of 0.69 percent hit in January.

"From a valuation standpoint the bond offered potential here but also German auctions largely remain a function of prevailing risk appetite," Michael Leister, strategist at DZ bank said.

"There's a much more pronounced risk-off tone given the various uncertainties regarding Greece and the peripherals."

German Bund futures hovered near record highs hit in the previous session.

Analysts had said the ample cash in the financial system, after the European Central Bank provided another half a trillion euros of cheap three-year funding last week, would also support the German auction. (Additional Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and London Bonds desk, editing by Nigel Stephenson)