* Investors snap up five-year German debt

* Demand ripe at sale despite record-low yields

* Investors seek safety despite stimulus speculation

LONDON/BERLIN, June 6 Investors snapped up safe-haven German debt despite record low yields when the euro zone's biggest economy sold five-year bonds on Wednesday, even though the market mood has swung to hope that central banks will act to underpin the world economy.

Germany raised 3.978 billion euros ($4.96 billion) in the top-up auction on Wednesday, attracting bids for 1.6 times the amount on offer - below the 1.9 average for similar auctions so far this year but above 1.4 in a sale on May 9.

The average yield was 0.41 percent versus 0.56 percent in May, well below Germany's inflation rate, which is running at 2.1 percent according to the EU measure.

Concerns over acute banking problems in Spain and Greece's future membership of the euro have taken German bond yields to record lows in recent weeks, but investors continue to snap up safe-haven debt in the absence of any viable solution to the deteriorating euro zone debt crisis.

"(The auction) demonstrates that the demand for safety remains very strong despite increasing risk of a policy intervention by the ECB or EU politicians," Michael Leister rate strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt said.

"It is a surprisingly strong result. The bid/cover is below this year's average, but against the backdrop of this morning's Bund sell-off and the levels of five-year Bobl yields and their spreads versus the curve this is strong."

German bonds were under pressure on Wednesday amid hopes that central banks around the world could provide stimulus, while pressure was increasing on European officials for a policy response.

The European Central Bank is expected to hold back from policy moves when it meets on Wednesday but could indicate a readiness to cut interest rates as early as next month given the weakening economy and Spain's banking troubles.

The market only showed limited reaction to the auction results. ($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Michelle Martin)