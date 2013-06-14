* Joint German Federal-regional bond debut fast approaches
* Strategists say motives more political than substantive
* Investors' discount demands threaten to undermine concept
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Germany has been doing its utmost to
hype up its new-fangled regional funding initiative, the
Deutschland Bond, but that has not stopped bank strategists
calling the product a political charade and investors cursing
its complexity.
The Federal Ministry of Finance has embarked on a widespread
marketing campaign for the so-called D-Bond, stoking
expectations that the first ever joint issuance between the
Federal Republic and its regions is just around the corner.
Even Angela Merkel was quoted last week saying the
initiative could be integral to funding EUR8bn of flood relief
desperately needed in the country's southern and eastern
regions.
For some, however, the rallying calls fall on deaf ears.
"It was a useless sweetener," said one senior credit
strategist at a London-based bank, who wished to remain
anonymous, citing client relationships.
"Politicians came up with the idea to assuage the regions,
and now it has to be followed through."
The origins of the D-Bond go back to June last year, when
the government needed to get parliament to approve the
eurozone's fiscal compact, which aimed to enshrine budget
discipline in national constitutions and pave the way for a
permanent euro-wide bailout fund - bankrolled by Germany.
The dissenting voices of some of the regional prime
ministers needed to be silenced; the "bribe", as one strategist
described it, was the D-Bond, intended to reduce funding costs
for weaker regions.
Larger states quickly cooled on the idea, realising that the
credit enhancement to the current 'joint-Laender' model - under
which a collection of regions fund together - was negligible.
The Federal Republic would participate and be liable for its
own share on a pro-rata basis - expected to be around 10%, said
sources - but a joint and several guarantee was out of the
question.
The value-added that the federal government promised the
regions was access to international investors, increased size
(and liquidity) and better regularity. By extension, it hoped
this would offer better funding than the current joint-Laender
model.
But the additional value it offered was never clear cut and
six of the 16 states - Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, Lower
Saxony, Saxony and Thuringia - have since ducked out, said
people close to the discussions.
In recent weeks, officials from the ministry of finance have
been in Amsterdam, London and Switzerland, trying to persuade
influential international funds to buy the new deal, tipped to
be EUR3bn-EUR5bn in size and with a maturity of seven to 10
years.
But many of these investors are unfamiliar with, or have
avoided, joint-Laender deals in the past. Distribution
statistics confirm that around 90% of all recent joint-Laender
deals was bought by German accounts.
PRICING CRUCIAL
The crucial element for the success of the new deal - both
for the investor and for the project as a whole - is the
pricing. If the funding costs are not more attractive than
recent joint-Laender deals it will be viewed as a failure, but
on the flip side, investors want their 'sweetener' too.
"We would always consider new markets/products/structures,
as normally you would receive an initial discount to entice new
investors into the market," said Anthony David, a fund manager
in the global markets team at Aviva.
"If we deemed this discount was attractive enough, we may
well consider investing."
Others are more accommodating, but emphasise that the
complexity around the structure will limit international
investors' appetite for the deal
"If it trades halfway between the existing Laender bonds and
explicitly guaranteed entities like KfW, then the relative value
would be attractive," said Michael Krautzberger, Chief
Investment Officer of BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland.
"The disadvantage is that it is a relatively complex
structure, so, as an investor, if you don't want to just rely on
the fact that all entities are interconnected, then you have to
do very detailed analysis on each of the regions in the deal."
"If a weaker eurozone country came with the same structure,
I don't think it would be successful because investors like a
lot of clarity."
Strategists believe that domestic buyers, and particularly
public entities like KfW and the Landesbanks, will backstop the
debut bond in the absence of the anticipated international
demand, leaving many to question what the point really was
anyway.
The premium that the existing joint-Laender funding pays
relative to Bunds in public markets has been decreasing over the
past year.
Laender 39 was issued last January at a spread of 93.04bp,
Laender 40 in June that year at 65.9bp, Laender 41 in October at
52.9bp and, most recently, Laender 42 in January this year at
30.8bp.
With the Ministry of Finance's plans to issue the new
D-Bonds once every quarter, as one investor told IFR, it will
not have the capacity to supersede the existing joint-Laender
function.
Excluding the six regions that have indicated they will not
participate in D-Bonds, the remaining states have around EUR63bn
to raise this year.
In the year to date, they have already raised around
EUR30bn, leaving at least a further EUR30bn on the table.
The new structure will provide a "mere add-on" to the
funding toolbox of each individual finance ministry, said one
German bank strategist.
(Reporting by John Geddie, additional reporting by Jon Penner;
Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker, Matthew Davies)