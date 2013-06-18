BRIEF-Manulife Investments terminates certain funds
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - The inaugural joint bond issue between the German Federal Republic and its regions has been mandated to Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, and HSBC, said one of the lead banks on Tuesday.
The Bund-Laender-Anleihe bond, or so-called Deutschland-Bond, will be denominated in euros and is expected to carry an AAA rating from Fitch.
The transaction will follow investor relations work over the coming days, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
* Proposed 2016 dividend for share class Rolinco of 0.60 euro ($0.6346) (previous year 0.60 euro) Source text: http://bit.ly/2mwUfgL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.