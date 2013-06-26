BRIEF-Muse Biotechnology files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing
* Muse Biotechnology Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lU6OkO)
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Orders on the first ever joint bond issue for the German Federal Republic and its regions are close to EUR3bn, with official guidance for the seven-year deal unchanged at mid-swaps plus 1bp area, said a lead manager on Wednesday.
Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC earlier set initial pricing thoughts on the 'Bund-Laender-Anleihe' at mid-swaps plus low single digits, collecting over EUR2bn of interest earlier on Wednesday morning.
The July 2020 benchmark will price later in the day, said leads, and is expected to be rated AAA by Fitch. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
LONDON, March 1 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it made a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in 2016, one of the highest in its 26-year history.
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.