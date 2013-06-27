LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - The first joint bond issue between
the German Federal Republic and its regions managed to hit its
EUR3bn target size on Wednesday, but generous pricing tainted
the scheme designed to lower funding costs for weaker states.
Fewer than expected international accounts participated in
the seven-year 'Bund-Laender-Anleihe', which meant the deal
could only price at a marginally tighter spread than existing
joint-regional bonds, worlds away from explicitly-guaranteed
development bank KfW and the German government.
"Investors were paying close attention to the weaker credits
- like Nord Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin - and adjusted the
spread they were prepared to pay over that," said one banker
managing the deal.
A straight line interpolation of existing joint-Laender
bonds using Tradeweb levels placed fair value on an equivalent
maturity July 2020 issue at swaps plus 2.4bp, less than 1.5bp
wider than the mid-swaps plus 1bp level where the new
Bund-Laender deal priced.
By comparison, KfW's 1.125% January 2020 bond issued earlier
this year was bid at mid-swaps minus 9bp, while the 3% July 2020
Bund was bid at mid-swaps minus 48bp.
PRICING CRUCIAL
The federal government has seen its borrowing costs fall to
record lows during the eurozone crisis, while several of
Germany's 16 states pay much higher rates, reflecting their high
levels of indebtedness or economic problems.
In order to get the support of the states in parliament for
the eurozone's new fiscal pact last year, Berlin agreed to the
joint bond initiative to help reduce regions' funding costs.
However, after a year of negotiations, the deal ended up not
quite being what many regions had hoped for.
The Federal Republic would only agree to be liable for its
share in the bond issue, and would not provide a joint and
several guarantee.
Subsequently, six of the larger regions backed out as
interest in the scheme dwindled, leaving ten in the debut bond.
Lower-rated states like Nord Rhine-Westphalia have realised
the benefits of participating in the deal, with its existing
March 2020 bond bid at around mid-swaps plus 8bp on Thursday
morning, according to Tradeweb.
But richer regions like Bavaria will feel more than
justified in their decision to opt out - its March 2020s were
bid at mid-swaps minus 4.7bp.
SCEPTICAL INVESTORS
The Finanzagentur was targeting strong participation from
international institutional investors and central banks - that
do not typically participate in joint-Laender deals - to bolster
the size and regularity of the Bund-Laender, and by extension
make the pricing more competitive.
But investor concerns over the structure had been well
flagged.
"The disadvantage is that it is a relatively complex
structure, so, as an investor, if you don't want to just rely on
the fact that all entities are interconnected, then you have to
do very detailed analysis on each of the regions in the deal,"
said Michael Krautzberger, Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock
Asset Management Deutschland, speaking to IFR two weeks ago.
These concerns did not stop Commerzbank - one of the lead
managers - staking the bold claim last week in a research note
that the deal could price somewhere between mid-swaps minus 5bp
and minus 10bp, a level that Simon Pettitt, head of fixed income
at stockbroker Westhouse Securities, said was totally
unrealistic.
"Conservative Japanese institutional investors, for
instance, will usually buy European supranationals or agencies
coming with a small pick up to Libor, but as soon as the spread
dips below Libor that interest drops off dramatically."
Banks away from the deal said the initial price thoughts in
the low single digits above mid-swaps were an early indication
that bank treasuries were being targeted as the main investor
base, in the absence of other institutional interest, as banks
tend to prefer products with positive swap spreads.
Even with the generous pricing, leads still struggled to get
some key investors comfortable with the concept, but hope they
will be persuaded to offer their support in time.
"We've seen a lot of interest from Asian central banks but
some did not participate in the inaugural issue, because they
want to get comfortable with the product and see how it will
develop," said one of the bookrunners.
"The book was not as diversified as perhaps we had hoped
for, but being an inaugural issue, real money pension funds are
a bit more sceptical. There is more we can achieve."
Final distribution was heavily skewed towards banks which
took 79.2% of the issue. Fund managers bought 8.8%, with
official institutions taking just 5.3%, pension/insurance 3%,
others 2.4% and private banks 1.2%.
By geography, German investors took the bulk with 64.5%,
alongside UK (16.4%), Scandinavia (6.7%), Switzerland (5.3%),
Asia (3.3%), other Europe (2.4%) and other (1.3%).
By Thursday morning, the bonds had widened to mid-swaps plus
1.5bp on the bid side, but lead banks - Barclays, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC - reported there had been some
buying in the secondary market.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)