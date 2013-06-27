LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - The first joint bond issue between the German Federal Republic and its regions managed to hit its EUR3bn target size on Wednesday, but generous pricing tainted the scheme designed to lower funding costs for weaker states.

Fewer than expected international accounts participated in the seven-year 'Bund-Laender-Anleihe', which meant the deal could only price at a marginally tighter spread than existing joint-regional bonds, worlds away from explicitly-guaranteed development bank KfW and the German government.

"Investors were paying close attention to the weaker credits - like Nord Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin - and adjusted the spread they were prepared to pay over that," said one banker managing the deal.

A straight line interpolation of existing joint-Laender bonds using Tradeweb levels placed fair value on an equivalent maturity July 2020 issue at swaps plus 2.4bp, less than 1.5bp wider than the mid-swaps plus 1bp level where the new Bund-Laender deal priced.

By comparison, KfW's 1.125% January 2020 bond issued earlier this year was bid at mid-swaps minus 9bp, while the 3% July 2020 Bund was bid at mid-swaps minus 48bp.

PRICING CRUCIAL

The federal government has seen its borrowing costs fall to record lows during the eurozone crisis, while several of Germany's 16 states pay much higher rates, reflecting their high levels of indebtedness or economic problems.

In order to get the support of the states in parliament for the eurozone's new fiscal pact last year, Berlin agreed to the joint bond initiative to help reduce regions' funding costs.

However, after a year of negotiations, the deal ended up not quite being what many regions had hoped for.

The Federal Republic would only agree to be liable for its share in the bond issue, and would not provide a joint and several guarantee.

Subsequently, six of the larger regions backed out as interest in the scheme dwindled, leaving ten in the debut bond.

Lower-rated states like Nord Rhine-Westphalia have realised the benefits of participating in the deal, with its existing March 2020 bond bid at around mid-swaps plus 8bp on Thursday morning, according to Tradeweb.

But richer regions like Bavaria will feel more than justified in their decision to opt out - its March 2020s were bid at mid-swaps minus 4.7bp.

SCEPTICAL INVESTORS

The Finanzagentur was targeting strong participation from international institutional investors and central banks - that do not typically participate in joint-Laender deals - to bolster the size and regularity of the Bund-Laender, and by extension make the pricing more competitive.

But investor concerns over the structure had been well flagged.

"The disadvantage is that it is a relatively complex structure, so, as an investor, if you don't want to just rely on the fact that all entities are interconnected, then you have to do very detailed analysis on each of the regions in the deal," said Michael Krautzberger, Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland, speaking to IFR two weeks ago.

These concerns did not stop Commerzbank - one of the lead managers - staking the bold claim last week in a research note that the deal could price somewhere between mid-swaps minus 5bp and minus 10bp, a level that Simon Pettitt, head of fixed income at stockbroker Westhouse Securities, said was totally unrealistic.

"Conservative Japanese institutional investors, for instance, will usually buy European supranationals or agencies coming with a small pick up to Libor, but as soon as the spread dips below Libor that interest drops off dramatically."

Banks away from the deal said the initial price thoughts in the low single digits above mid-swaps were an early indication that bank treasuries were being targeted as the main investor base, in the absence of other institutional interest, as banks tend to prefer products with positive swap spreads.

Even with the generous pricing, leads still struggled to get some key investors comfortable with the concept, but hope they will be persuaded to offer their support in time.

"We've seen a lot of interest from Asian central banks but some did not participate in the inaugural issue, because they want to get comfortable with the product and see how it will develop," said one of the bookrunners.

"The book was not as diversified as perhaps we had hoped for, but being an inaugural issue, real money pension funds are a bit more sceptical. There is more we can achieve."

Final distribution was heavily skewed towards banks which took 79.2% of the issue. Fund managers bought 8.8%, with official institutions taking just 5.3%, pension/insurance 3%, others 2.4% and private banks 1.2%.

By geography, German investors took the bulk with 64.5%, alongside UK (16.4%), Scandinavia (6.7%), Switzerland (5.3%), Asia (3.3%), other Europe (2.4%) and other (1.3%).

By Thursday morning, the bonds had widened to mid-swaps plus 1.5bp on the bid side, but lead banks - Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC - reported there had been some buying in the secondary market. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)