* Germany sells 3.4 bln euros of 10-year Bunds
* Euro zone doubts support sale
* Strongest demand this year after recent sell-off
By Kirsten Donovan and Michelle Martin
LONDON/BERLIN, Aug 8 Investors snapped up
safe-haven German 10-year bonds at auction on Wednesday,
reflecting uncertainty over policymakers' latest plans to get to
grip with the three-year old euro zone debt crisis.
A sharp fall in Bund prices since the European Central Bank
said last week it may resume buying Spanish and Italian bonds to
cut their borrowing costs, has pushed German yields higher,
leading to the strongest demand at a sale of its 10-year debt
this year.
German bonds, seen as the least risky euro zone debt, have
been the asset of choice for those investors who must keep funds
in euro-denominated assets as the debt crisis has threatened to
engulf Spain and Italy.
Ten-year yields hit a record low of 1.13
percent in late July but have risen more than 20 basis points in
the secondary market since the ECB said after a policy meeting
on Aug. 2 it may revive its bond-buying programme if Spain and
Italy first sought help from the currency bloc's rescue funds.
However, a lack of detail in the proposed plan has seen the
rally in peripheral debt fade and the sell-off in Bunds pause
.
"The market is getting more cautious and waiting for more
action from the ECB and from the governments," said ING rate
strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
"(The auction) is an indication that the market is still
worried that this is not the end of the crisis."
Wednesday's sale - the last of the July 2022 Bund before a
new 10-year bond is launched next month - attracted bids worth
1.8 times the amount on offer, the highest at a 10-year auction
this year.
When the bond was launched in April, the auction failed to
attract enough demand to cover the amount on offer, the only
time this has happened at a German debt sale this year.
The average yield at Wednesday's sale rose to 1.42 percent
from 1.31 percent at the previous sale in July but was still
below the 2012 average of 1.66 percent.
"In outright terms,(the bond) is probably at an attractive
yield level to many," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter
Chatwell.
The so-called "tail", which is the difference between the
lowest and the average bid and a measure of the bidding quality,
was zero cents, the same as at the last two sales.
The amount retained to be sold in the secondary market at a
later date was 15 percent, compared with an average this year of
18.9 percent - another sign of buoyant demand.
For full auction details see.
Ten-year Bund yields were 4.5 basis points
lower on the day in the secondary market at 1.43 percent, with
Bund futures up 43 ticks at 142.76 after a near three
point sell-off since last Thursday, when the ECB held its policy
meeting.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)