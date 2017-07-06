* H1 2017 2-yr German debt sales sees weakened demand
* Average bid/cover ratio at 1.45, lowest since 2008
* Weaker auction results could be side effect of QE
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 6 Demand for German short-dated
government bonds at auctions in the first half of 2017 was its
weakest in nine years, a sign of growing reluctance among
investors to hold the expensive, negative-yielding paper.
Top-rated Germany usually sells bonds with a short maturity
relatively easily. It is the euro zone's biggest economy and its
benchmark government debt issuer.
But two-year bond sales this year have met relatively
lacklustre demand. Analysts suspect this is a side effect of the
European Central Bank's 2.3 trillion euro stimulus scheme that
has helped keep bond yields down -- and their prices high.
The bid-to-cover ratio, which measures the degree to which
demand exceeds the quantity of bonds allocated has averaged 1.45
at six auctions of two-year paper in the first half of 2017.
That is down from 1.83 in the same period last year and
marks the weakest first-half for short-dated bond auctions in
Germany since 2008, according to calculations based on data from
the German debt agency.
It also contrasts with generally firmer demand at auctions
of longer-dated paper, reflecting investors' search for yield.
Tammo Diemer, co-CEO at the German Finanzagentur, the
country's debt management agency, said factors such as
quantitative easing and post-crisis regulation may lead to a
change in auction results.
"Auctions for 10- and 30-year Bunds show a very positive
trend in 2017," he said. "Especially 10-year Bunds have
delivered strong results in the first half of the year."
Measured over all auctions of Bund securities in 2017, bids
exceed the amount offered by the Finanzagentur by 20 percent.
Diemer said declining bids for longer-dated bonds in 2015
came when central bank bond-buying focused on short- and medium
term-dated maturities and primary dealers -- almost exclusively
big banks -- significantly reduced their balance sheets.
"This year, auctions at the short end do not perform as they
used to, which might be due to the unchanged negative yield
environment in those maturities," he said. "More and more
investors seem to be willing to accept higher risks in return
for a positive yield, which reduces demand for short-term
bonds."
Fading political risks in the euro zone have also dimmed the
appeal of safe-haven German bonds.
Germany's 2-year Schatz yields around minus 0.60 percent
, above record lows hit in February around minus
0.95 percent when worries about French politics peaked.
Growing expectations the ECB is moving closer to withdrawing
stimulus has also affected demand for short-dated bonds, which
are most sensitive to changes in monetary policy, analysts say.
"It remains a rich market from an absolute level and it's
also a complex segment if you consider the likely discussions
around how the ECB is going to end its expansive monetary policy
stance in the months ahead," said DZ Bank rates strategist
Christian Lenk.
(Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Graphic by Ritvik
Carvalho; Editing by xxx)