BERLIN Nov 23 The budgetary spokesman for Germany's ruling conservatives said on Wednesday that the low take-up for a new 10-year German bond -- termed "disastrous" by analysts -- was no surprise given the low yield and a general investor flight from sovereign debt.

"The situation is not dramatic at all," Norbert Barthle, a senior MP for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, told Reuters. "The fact that the interest rate offered is around the inflation rate means no profit for investors."

"It should be no surprise, because the debt crisis has meant an investor flight away from sovereign debt," said Barthle.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown)