China raises interest rates for Standing Lending Facility loans - sources
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank raised the lending rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) loans on Friday, two banking sources said.
LONDON, June 14 Half of the German government bonds on the shopping list of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing asset-purchase programme are ineligible because they yield less than the deposit rate.
Research from Swiss wealth manager Pictet shows a record 50 percent of the German bonds in the ECB's chosen maturity range of two- to 30-years, yield less that the -0.4 percent deposit rate, the cut-off for purchases.
This has risen from 45 percent in February.
If the ECB does not relax its own restrictions on purchases it risks running out of the bonds it can buy issued by some countries, including Germany - Europe's biggest economy and the euro zone's lowest-risk borrower. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by increasing the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points, on the first day back from the long Lunar New Year holidays.
