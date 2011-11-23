BERLIN Nov 23 A German benchmark bond auction that was one of the least successful since the launch of the single currency does not mean the German government will have problems with refinancing, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Germany met weak investor demand in a 10-year bond sale on Wednesday and the German central bank had to pick up nearly 40 percent of the issue as a result. Market players called the debt sale "disastrous".

But Martin Kotthaus, spokesman for Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, told a news conference: "This does not mean the government has refinancing problems."

(Reporting By Stephen Brown and Eva Kuehnen)