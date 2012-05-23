(Adds fund manager quote, background)

* Euro-zone crisis increases appeal of German debt

* Sale means Germany completes almost half of 2012 funding target

* Funding costs widen between Germany and periphery

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 23 Germany sold 4.56 billion euros ($5.8 billion) of bonds carrying a zero percent coupon on Wednesday, its first-ever sale of debt offering investors no regular return and underscoring its safe-haven appeal at a time of turmoil in the euro currency zone.

Germany - which joins a select band of counties including Japan by issuing conventional debt carrying little or no coupon payment - attracted strong demand for the two-year bonds, whose sale completes nearly half of its 2012 funding target.

"As long as the Greek/euro zone crisis continues, people have to get used to the fact you'll have these very low or even negative yields on shorter-dated paper," said Peter Allwright, head of absolute return on rates and currency at RWC Partners, a $4 billion fund.

"Even if you assign a small probability to a euro-zone breakup, the consequences are so large that it makes having that insurance worthwhile."

Pricing the bond just below face value gave an average yield of just 0.07 percent - almost free money for the biggest economy in the euro zone.

But that did not deter buyers concerned a new Greek government will reject the terms of the country's bailout, possibly forcing it to ditch the euro and throwing the currency zone into a fresh crisis.

As a result of the turbulence, investors have become more concerned with preserving their capital, rather than worrying about returns. That has pushed German bond yields to record lows, in contrast with Spanish and Italian yields which have marched higher as international investors ditch their debt.

To put the zero percent into perspective, on a 13.5 billion euro January 2014 bond, paying a 4.25 percent coupon, Spain has annual payments of almost 600 million euros, according to Reuters data.

"This is Germany's first zero-coupon two-year issue which, in itself, clearly reflects the now familiar crisis-induced trend of investors favouring a return of their money over a return on their money," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

"Today's positive (auction) results firmly endorse this and ... even at these historically low levels, Bund yields have further room to the downside ... as Greek and Spanish-related tensions continue to build," McGuire said.

STRICKEN ECONOMIES

European leaders will try to breathe life into their stricken economies at a summit later on Wednesday, but disagreement over the issue of common euro-zone bonds to mutualise the region's debt may dominate the meeting and do little to reassure markets that politicians are on top of the situation.

German bonds rallied in the secondary market after the sale, with two-year yields falling to 0.04 percent, while 10-year yields were 6 basis points lower on the day at 1.415 percent.

The EU powerhouse economy's ultra-low borrowing cost is in stark contrast to the rising costs in countries engulfed in the euro zone debt crisis.

For example, yields on benchmark two-year Spanish and Italian bonds , which reflect borrowing costs, are 4.17 percent and 3.59 percent respectively, while France paid investors a yield of 0.74 percent at a two-year bond sale last week.

Germany will sell more of the 2014 paper over the next few months and average yields could fall further if the crisis intensifies. Its previous two-year benchmark eventually totaled 15 billion euros.

Although Japan has offered two-year bonds with a coupon of just a few basis points through much of the last decade, that has reflected prevailing interest rates, whereas the zero percent coupon on the German bonds shows the strength of demand for the paper.

Moreover, with German government bond yields falling through the last year to record lows, and with euro-zone inflation at an annual rate of 2.6 percent last month, investors in the latest issue are losing money in real terms.

Bids at Germany's two-year bond sale were worth 1.7 times the amount sold, in line with the average at similar auctions this year. Similarly, the average yield of 0.07 percent compared with 0.20 percent.

"(It) was a strong auction, with some overbidding which is not always the case in German auctions, so clearly there were some investors who see value in the Schatz at a near-zero yield," Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said. ($1 = 0.7838 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)