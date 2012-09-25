BERLIN, Sept 25 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet is set to approve a draft law on Wednesday to tighten regulation on high-frequency trading, often blamed for volatility on stock exchanges, government sources said on Tuesday.

High-frequency traders plug algorithms into computers to generate numerous, lightning-speed automatic trades designed to make money from arbitrage on razor-thin price differences and movements.

Under the draft law seen by Reuters, such traders will need prior authorisation and excessive order-to-trade ratios will be curbed.

However, the plans stop short of setting a minimum holding period for securities - a detail under discussion at a European level. An earlier version of the German law had proposed a 0.5 second minimum holding period.

High-frequency traders hold investments for very short periods, drawing criticism that they cause volatility by flooding the market with orders before cancelling them in fractions of seconds.

The government aims to raise the pressure for EU-wide regulations on the sector with its law, which will apply to bourses in Germany, the sources said.

In two areas, the latest draft has been toughened up from previous versions. Users of high-frequency systems, not just the 20 trading companies who run the terminals, wi ll have to adhere to the new rules; and orders made from those systems will be marked to make them distinct from normal stock market transactions.

After the cabinet has backed the draft law, it must be approved by the German parliament.

Some estimates show that high-frequency trading makes up for around 40 percent of the daily turnover of shares in Germany and 70 percent of that in the United States.

Experts blame such trading for the "flash crash" of May 2010 when the S&P plunged nearly 10 percent in a few seconds before quickly recovering.

Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse has said that it favours the plans but that all European exchange operators should be subject to the same rules. (Writing by Madeline Chambers)