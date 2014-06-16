BRASILIA, June 15 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel assured Brazil on Sunday that she will do her utmost to
bring to a successful end the 15-year-old negotiation of a free
trade deal between the European Union and South America's
Mercosur trade bloc.
Merkel, stopping in the Brazilian capital on her way to see
the German soccer team play in the World Cup on Monday, said
Germany and Brazil, the two largest economies in Europe and
Latin America, had much to gain from more trade and investment.
"We have a lot of interest in reaching a free trade
agreement between Mercosur and the European Union," she said in
a statement to reporters after meeting with Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff. "I will do what is possible so that we can take
a step forward and overcome the obstacles."
Merkel and Rousseff discussed expanded cooperation in
scientific research and the energy sector, including renewable
energy, and joint ventures to increase investment flows.
But freeing up trade flows between the two countries has
been held back by the drawn-out negotiations of a free trade
accord between Europe and the Mercosur trade bloc formed by
Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and, more recently,
Venezuela.
Off and on talks have been held since 1999 and were taken up
again in 2010 after a six-year freeze. Talks have floundered in
the past over European agricultural subsidies and the opening of
Mercosur industries to competition from Europe.
In countries like Ireland, farmers fear their meat
production cannot compete with the likes of Argentina and
Brazil, now the world's largest beef and chicken exporter.
In the midst of an economic crisis, Argentina has dragged
its feet on drawing up a list of European products that would be
allowed to enter Mercosur free of tariffs.
Mercosur's newest member, Venezuela, has been left out of
talks with Europe as it is not ready to compete.
Brazil, a regional powerhouse that is seeking more trade to
boost its stagnant economy, feels it is being left behind by
advances in the negotiation of trade pacts between Pacific
nations and between the EU and the United States.
The EU and Mercosur were due to exchange proposals by the
end of last year outlining the limits of the duty-free access
they are willing to offer in markets ranging from beef to cars
to create a pact that would encompass 750 million people and
$130 billion in annual trade.
The deadline was extended and the lists are not expected to
be exchanged before July, after the World Cup hosted by Brazil.
