HANOVER, Germany, March 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed understanding for problems facing emerging countries due to a flood of cheap money from leading industrial nations, shortly before meeting Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Hanover on Monday.

Merkel said at their meeting ahead of the opening of a computer trade show in the central city of Hanover that the way to resolve the problem would be to put more faith in the Group of 20 major economies. She warned Brazil and other countries against protectionism.

"We've got to be able to rely on each other, we've got to be able to rely on fair framework conditions," Merkel said.

Brazil and other countries have urged Europe to do more to stabilise the euro before the International Monetary Fund agrees to release more funds for struggling euro zone states.

"The Brazilian President spoke of a 'tsunami of liquidity' and expressed her concerns," Merkel said. At last week's European Union summit in Brussels Merkel had said Europe is working to prevent the creation of any new financial bubbles.

Brazil's currency has appreciated about 7 percent this year, contributing to a loss of competitiveness for Brazilian exports and an influx of imported goods. The real traded about 0.25 percent weaker on Monday at 1.7353 per dollar.

At the same time, Merkel complained about trade barriers in emerging countries.

"On the other hand, we see there are protectionist and one-sided measures," she said, referring to complaints from European companies about Brazilian import duties.

Earlier on Monday, Rousseff was quoted saying Brazil stands ready to take new measures to keep its currency from strengthening as developed countries flood the global financial system with cheap money.

Moves by European countries to stimulate their economies through low-interest loans are similar to "artificial forms of protectionism" as they cause Brazil's currency to appreciate compared with the dollar and euro, Rousseff said.

"We'll take all measures necessary to protect ourselves," Rousseff said. She did not specify what measures were under study, or when they would be taken.

Rousseff made the comments while on the trip to Germany, and the presidential palace posted audio on its web site.

Brazilian officials have in recent years often attempted to cause the real to weaken by condemning international financial trends or saying that measures are under study.

Rousseff ruled out a so-called "quarantine" on foreign capital, under which the entry of funds from abroad would potentially be forced to stay in Brazil for a set period.

Last week, Brazil extended the reach of a tax on foreign loans in hopes of limiting capital inflows into Brazil. The central bank has also purchased dollars in the spot foreign exchange market and sold reverse currency swaps to try to limit the real's rise.

Prior to her trip, Rousseff gave a speech slamming rich nations for unleashing a "tsunami" of cheap money that threatens to "cannibalize" poorer economies. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke in Hanover and Hugo Bachega in Brasilia; writing by Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin and Brian Winter in Brasilia)