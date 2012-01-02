(Repeats to add cross-reference to related "insight")
FRANKFURT Jan 2 Germany's Brenntag AG
, the world's largest chemicals distributor, said it
had supplied breast implant maker Poly Implant Prothese (PIP)
with industrial-grade silicone and that it is in touch with
French authorities about the matter.
"We provided the product and product specifications to PIP
and we are in contact with the French health authorities,"
Brenntag spokesman Hubertus Spethmann told Reuters on Monday.
He said that a silicone product called Baysilone, which
normally goes into sealing materials for construction and into
electronic components, among several other industrial uses, was
supplied to France's PIP by Brenntag's French unit.
Spethmann declined to provide further details.
The French government has advised the 30,000 women in France
who bought the implants to have them removed due to concerns
they might rupture. Governments in several other countries, such
as Britain and Brazil, have asked women to visit their doctors
for checks.
According to the lawyer for now-closed PIP, most of implants
sold by the firm since 1991 were produced using a silicone that
was not approved by health authorities.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Cowell)