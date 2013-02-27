BERLIN Feb 27 Germany's Bundesbank largely
supports a European Union proposal to separate some high-risk
trading operations within banks from their deposit-taking arms
but has some reservations, Bundesbank board member Andreas
Dombret said.
Dombret was due to appear on Wednesday before the financial
committee of Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag,
and he made his comments in a statement prepared for delivery
before the committee.
An EU advisory group, led by Bank of Finland chief Erkki
Liikanen, proposed last October that banks separate their
deposit-taking arms from proprietary trading and other risky
investment banking to shield taxpayers and to protect savers.
"The general direction of the Liikanen report - essentially
to retain the system of universal banks but to increase the
ability to wind up banks - is right from our point of view,"
Dombret said in the prepared statement.
"But the proposal to separate (units of banks) also entails
disadvantages and several difficulties," he added.
Dombret pointed to difficulties in the regulatory
implementation of such separation and said a cost-benefit
analysis was needed before implementing the proposal.
He also questioned whether the stability gains would be as
high as the Liikanen group assumed since splitting the business
arms could reduce contagion within a bank but could in turn
increase contagion on the market.
"All in all, one has to be aware that the functional
separation can only be one element in a whole bundle of measures
needed to secure financial stability," Dombret said.
"Appropriate capital and liquidity are decisive for a
credible resolution regime which includes creditors' liability
and in the end makes an involuntary exit from the market a
realistic scenario and a credible threat."
The Liikanen proposal was a response to concerns sparked
during the global financial crisis that retail banking is highly
vulnerable to troubles engulfing the investment banks.
