BERLIN, Sept 6 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he saw economic growth of around 3 percent in 2011 and average annual growth of around 1.6 percent from 2013.

Schaeuble was opening a parliamentary debate on Germany's 2012 budget with an hour-long speech in the Bundestag lower house of parliament. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Annika Breidthardt)