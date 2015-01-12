BERLIN Jan 12 Germany achieved a balanced
federal budget in 2014, one year ahead of schedule, German
newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday citing coalition
sources.
If confirmed, the news may mean that the government, under
pressure from its European partners to spend more on
infrastructure and other items, has more leeway to increase
investments.
Europe's largest economy had aimed to achieve a "schwarze
Null" -- a federal budget in the black -- in 2015 for the first
time in almost half a century, but the finance ministry
suggested in December that the goal might be achievable in 2014.
Germany has come under pressure from countries like France
and Italy to invest more to boost weak euro zone growth, but
Berlin has been reluctant to take any steps which might threaten
the balanced budget goal.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin)