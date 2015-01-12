BERLIN Jan 12 Germany achieved a balanced federal budget in 2014, one year ahead of schedule, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday citing coalition sources.

If confirmed, the news may mean that the government, under pressure from its European partners to spend more on infrastructure and other items, has more leeway to increase investments.

Europe's largest economy had aimed to achieve a "schwarze Null" -- a federal budget in the black -- in 2015 for the first time in almost half a century, but the finance ministry suggested in December that the goal might be achievable in 2014.

Germany has come under pressure from countries like France and Italy to invest more to boost weak euro zone growth, but Berlin has been reluctant to take any steps which might threaten the balanced budget goal. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin)