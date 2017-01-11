BERLIN Jan 11 Germany's federal government
managed to post a budget surplus of 5 to 7 billion euros in
2016, coalition sources told Reuters on Wednesday, with the
extra money already being slated to go into a fund to finance
the costs of integrating refugees.
The Finance Ministry will publish the exact budget surplus
figure in the comings days, two coalition politicians familiar
with the federal budget said.
In 2015, Germany's federal government reached a budget
surplus of nearly 13 billion euros which went into a special
fund to finance state spending on a record influx of refugees.
