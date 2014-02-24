BERLIN Feb 24 Economist Claudia Buch will be named vice president of the Bundesbank, two German government sources said on Monday, replacing Sabine Lautenschlaeger who moved to the European Central Bank.

Buch is on Germany's panel of goverment economic advisors, traditionally known as the "wise men", and head of the IWH economic research institute.

She was said to be the favourite candidate of Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who managed to push through her appointment despite opposition from the Social Democrats, German media reported over the weekend.

