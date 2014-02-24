BERLIN Feb 24 Economist Claudia Buch will be
named vice president of the Bundesbank, two German government
sources said on Monday, replacing Sabine Lautenschlaeger who
moved to the European Central Bank.
Buch is on Germany's panel of goverment economic advisors,
traditionally known as the "wise men", and head of the IWH
economic research institute.
She was said to be the favourite candidate of Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who managed to push through her
appointment despite opposition from the Social Democrats, German
media reported over the weekend.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Alexandra Hudson;
editing by Erik Kirschbaum)