* Buch's appointment pending German president's nod

* Nomination had been controversial in government (Adds details)

BERLIN Feb 26 Germany's cabinet has nominated economist Claudia Buch as vice president of the Bundesbank following the departure of Sabine Lautenschlaeger to the European Central Bank, a government source said on Wednesday.

The formal appointment of Buch, an economic professor with expertise in international banking and financial markets, is still pending German President Joachim Gauck's approval.

"It has been decided," the source said.

Buch, 47, is currently president of the IWH economic research institute in the eastern city of Halle. She also sits on a prestigious panel of economic advisers to the German government, usually referred to as the "wise men".

The Bundesbank seat became vacant when Lautenschlaeger replaced Joerg Asmussen, who announced in December he was leaving the ECB's six-member executive board to become a deputy minister in the German labour ministry.

The selection of Buch for one of the Bundesbank's six board seats was controversial in Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left "grand coalition' government.

While sources said conservative Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble favoured Buch, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) had reportedly been pressing for Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel to be promoted.

Buch, who was mentioned as a candidate for the ECB post that Lautenschlaeger got, is well known in government circles in Berlin.

She is a member of the influential Advisory Board of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), one of the early warning mechanisms created by the ECB to identify risks in the financial system before they lead to crises.

Buch's candidacy was reportedly backed by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Andreas Framke, writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by John Stonestreet)