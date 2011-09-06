BERLIN, Sept 6 Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann on Tuesday said he opposed joint euro zone debt issuance, telling a German newspaper it would undermine incentives for states in the currency bloc to keep finances solid.

"Common liability without limiting national sovereignty would mean that the institutional framework of the currency union would lose its consistency," he said in an interview to be published in Boersen Zeitung on Wednesday.

Germany, which enjoys lower costs for issuing debt than its single currency partners, has led resistance to joint euro-denominated bonds.

Turning to highly indebted euro zone member Greece, Weidmann said Athens must implement the reform program it had agreed with international lenders.

"A consistent fulfillment of the agreed program is also a precondition for continuing international aid. The Greek government must show it is ready and in the position to do its part toward the crisis' resolution."