UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
BERLIN, Sept 6 Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann on Tuesday said he opposed joint euro zone debt issuance, telling a German newspaper it would undermine incentives for states in the currency bloc to keep finances solid.
"Common liability without limiting national sovereignty would mean that the institutional framework of the currency union would lose its consistency," he said in an interview to be published in Boersen Zeitung on Wednesday.
Germany, which enjoys lower costs for issuing debt than its single currency partners, has led resistance to joint euro-denominated bonds.
Turning to highly indebted euro zone member Greece, Weidmann said Athens must implement the reform program it had agreed with international lenders.
"A consistent fulfillment of the agreed program is also a precondition for continuing international aid. The Greek government must show it is ready and in the position to do its part toward the crisis' resolution." (Reporting by Brian Rohan; editing by Ron Askew)
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Spanish Autonomous Community of Asturias's (Asturias) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the senior unsecured outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB'. The affirmation reflects Asturias's still weak fiscal performance, a mo
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The top Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation said on Friday that he would resign, just a week after the new administration of President Donald Trump said it would undertake a review of what it sees as onerous bank rules.