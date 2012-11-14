FRANKFURT Nov 14 The Bundesbank said on
Wednesday the euro zone debt crisis is still the number one risk
to German banks and insurers, and that central bank measures to
counteract it pose their own dangers.
The debt crisis, entering its fourth year, has hit financial
institutions in southern European countries particularly hard,
but has also caused problems for banks in the euro zone's core
countries, including Germany.
The German central bank, in its annual financial stability
review, said the situation had not improved from last year.
"The risks to the German financial system are no lower in
2012 than they were in 2011," it said in the report.
The Bundesbank repeated its line that central bank actions
cannot solve the debt crisis and highlighted the dangers of the
European Central Bank's measures to ease tensions.
"The side-effects of short-term stabilisation measures could
leave a difficult legacy for financial stability in the medium
to long term," board member Andreas Dombret said in a statement.
Low interest rates, high liquidity provision and a potential
bubble in the German real estate market could pose threats in
the future, the central bank said.
To aid struggling economies, the ECB has cut its interest
rates to record low 0.75 percent and offers banks unlimited
amounts of loans at that rate.
Much of that money is flowing back to more stable northern
European countries, especially Germany, which has performed much
better than its peers.
Housing prices in large German cities have risen well above
inflation recently as savers look to avoid keeping their money
in savings account at negative real interest rates.
"The experiences of other countries show that precisely such
an environment of low interest rates and high liquidity can
encourage exaggerations on the real estate markets," Dombret
said.
The Bundesbank saw regulatory costs and tougher competition
for deposits and lending weighing on banks' profits in Europe's
largest economy.
"Credit institutions should therefore review their business
models," Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said.
"Consolidation should not be off-limits either."
The shadow banking system, which is not regulated, also
poses a risk to German financial stability, even though it is
relatively small in the country itself.
On a more positive note, the Bundesbank said that German
banks had lowered their leverage ratios and achieved higher
capital ratios.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Paul Carrel)