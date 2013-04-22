BERLIN, April 22 The German economy probably
returned to growth in the first quarter of this year on service
sector expansion after contracting in late 2012, the Bundesbank
said in a monthly report, provided the cold winter did not have
a big impact.
The German central bank said expansion of the services
sector, which makes up around two thirds of Germany's gross
domestic product (GDP), probably drove growth, while industry,
which accounts for around one fifth of GDP, remained in a lull.
Purchasing managers' surveys have shown the services sector
expanding every month this year, though growth slowed in March
as new orders declined and backlogs of work decreased. The
manufacturing sector shrank in two out of three months in 2013.
"Even though industry probably did not provide any impetus
for growth in the first three months of 2013, the services
sector should have expanded again and against this backdrop it
seems possible that gross domestic product increased," the
Bundesbank said.
This hinges, however, on whether the effects of a very cold
winter - which has taken its toll on the construction sector -
have been contained, it added.
Recent data has shown industry orders rising, output edging
up, exports falling while retail sales and unemployment have
risen. Though sentiment surveys have been broadly positive this
year, the latest have shown business and investor sentiment
worsening.
The Bundesbank said industrial firms' sales and production
were somewhat weaker on a seasonally adjusted basis in the first
two months of 2013 than in the fourth quarter of 2012 as demand
from the euro zone stagnated.
Europe's largest economy shrank by 0.6 percent in late 2012
as firms postponed investments and trade slowed due to the euro
zone crisis but economists polled by Reuters expect it to grow
by 0.3 percent in the first quarter, thereby avoiding recession.
Germany is due to release preliminary first-quarter GDP data
on May 15.
The Bundesbank said the positive mood in Germany, rising
employment and increasing demand for capital goods suggested
Germany would continue to grow in the second quarter. The
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists is for
Germany to expand by 0.4 percent in the second quarter.
Germany's leading economic institutes expect domestic demand
to drive a 0.8 percent expansion this year, while the government
has so far predicted growth of 0.4 percent, though it is due to
update this forecast on Thursday.