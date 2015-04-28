FRANKFURT, April 28 German firms with interests in China should make greater efforts to do business in yuan, taking advantage of a clearing hub in Frankfurt with the potential to boost bilateral trade, Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel said.

Under a March 2014 agreement between the two countries' central banks, Germany was granted the right to establish Europe's first settlement hub for payments in the Chinese currency previously processed in fully convertible currencies.

Only around 50 finance firm have opened yuan accounts since the Frankfurt platform was launched in November, Nagel said.

"Some banks and investment houses could certainly do more in respect of developing financial products in renminbi (yuan)," he told Reuters in an interview.

"The renminbi hub ... can play a key role in supporting trade between Germany and China."

Finding growth markets outside the flagging euro zone has become a priority for Germany's traditionally strong export sector. Trade with China reached 154 billion euros last year, according to federal statistics office data - more than China's transactions with France, Italy and Spain combined.

Conducting transactions directly in yuan rather than through a second currency cuts down on conversion costs and the risk of foreign exchange swings.

Citing "critical voices" that could act as a spur, Nagel said more could be done to market the hub, though it was too early to assess whether the scheme had been a success.

"It takes time for firms to decide to also do business in yuan. Five months after the start of the clearing bank is too early to draw conclusions."

Beijing, which has long-term ambitions to turn the yuan into a major trading currency to rival the dollar and euro, has since launched similar settlement platforms in London, Paris and Luxembourg. Nagel said there was potential for the European hubs to complement each other.

Their importance during Chinese trading hours is likely to diminish, however, as China moves towards launching its own international payments system (CIPS), which is expected to roll out in September or October, replacing a patchwork of networks. (Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Toby Chopra)