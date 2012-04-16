FRANKFURT, April 16 German pay TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland has retained the cable and satellite broadcast rights for German top-flight soccer for the next four seasons, a German newspaper reported on Monday.

Rival bidder Deutsche Telekom has won only the Internet broadcast rights for the Bundesliga, German daily Bild said on its website late on Monday.

Analysts had said they expected Sky Deutschland, 49.9 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, to beat Deutsche Telekom, because it has a proven record in delivering a big television audience.

Sky Deutschland and the DFL German football league declined to comment. Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.

