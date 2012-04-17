* Daily Bild reports Sky won Bundesliga rights auction

FRANKFURT, April 17 Sky Deutschland shares rocketed in early trade on Tuesday following a report that it won an auction for broadcast rights for top-flight German soccer, a big step toward securing its future for the coming years.

At 0610 GMT, Frankfurt-listed shares in the pay-TV operator, 49.9 percent-owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , were up 15.8 percent at 2.46 euros.

German daily newspaper Bild reported late on Monday that Sky Deutschland beat out heavy-weight challenger Deutsche Telekom in the auction for cable and satellite rights to Bundesliga action.

"There were some severe fears that Sky Deutschland may lose the rights. The news is clearly positive, even though a price is not named so far," a local trader said.

The German Football League (DFL) is due to announce the official results of the auction later on Tuesday. The obvious winners of the contest are clubs in the 18-team Bundesliga who will see their media income increase.

The cable and satellite rights for the four seasons starting in 2013/14 alone are set to cost at least 275 million euros ($360 million) a season, up from an average 250 million now.

Fierce competition among bidders is set to drive up the total cost of the various rights packages to a record sum of at least 450 million euros a season, up from 412 million.

That is still less than the average 600 million pounds ($950 million) per season which the English Premier League gets from BSkyB and ESPN for its domestic TV rights under a three-year deal that expires in 2013.

Aside from Sky Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom, media reports said Liberty Global's Unitymedia and Kabel Deutschland were also vying for rights.

Loss-making pay-TV company Sky Deutschland needs the cable and satellite rights to survive because soccer is a main draw for many of its 3 million subscribers. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)