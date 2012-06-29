BERLIN, June 29 Germany's parliament will hold
its vote on a permanent euro zone bailout scheme and new budget
rules on Friday as scheduled, the parliamentary leaders of
Angela Merkel's conservatives and the opposition Social
Democrats (SPD) said.
An SPD lawmaker had earlier suggested that the vote could be
postponed because of concessions made by Merkel at an EU summit
on shoring up Spanish banks directly with bailout funds and help
to lower borrowing costs for euro zone members Italy and Spain.
But conservative Bundestag (lower house) leader Volker
Kauder and his SPD peer Frank-Walter Steinmeier both confirmed
separately that the vote would go ahead after Merkel's return
from the Brussels summit later on Friday.
