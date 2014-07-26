(Adds Canadian reaction, background, paragraphs 11-14)
BERLIN, July 26 Germany is to reject a
multi-billion free trade deal between the European Union and
Canada which is widely seen as a template for a bigger agreement
with the United States, a leading German paper reported on
Saturday.
Citing diplomats in Brussels, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung said
Berlin objects to clauses outlining the legal protection offered
to firms investing in the 28-member bloc. Critics say they could
allow investors to stop or reverse laws.
The German government could not sign the agreement with
Canada "as it has been negotiated now", reported the paper
quoting German diplomats in Brussels.
It also said the clauses in the Canada deal were similar to
those in the U.S. agreement, which is still under negotiation.
"The free trade treaty with Canada is a test for the
agreement with the United States," said one senior official at
the Commission in Brussels, according to the paper.
If the deal with Canada is rejected "then the one with the
United States is also dead", added the official.
Asked about the report, a spokesman for Germany's Economy
Ministry referred to correspondence which outlined Germany's
concerns about investor protection in talks with both countries.
"The German government does not view as necessary
stipulations on investor protection, including on arbitration
cases between investors and the state with states that guarantee
a resilient legal system and sufficient legal protection from
independent national courts," wrote Deputy Economy Minister
Stefan Kapferer.
In the letter, dated June 26, Kapferer took a similar
position on investor protection in the still-to-be-agreed
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) agreement
with the United States.
Brussels argues that without these clauses, companies from
Canada will not invest in Europe.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso signed a deal in
principle last October, leaving officials to work out the final
details. Sources said last month that the lower-level talks had
run into trouble.
In Ottawa, a spokeswoman for Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast
did not directly address the report that Germany would reject
the deal. Instead, Shannon Gutoskie said Canada and the European
Union were making "excellent progress" as they worked to
complete the text.
Gutoskie said German governments had long preferred treaties
with tough investor-protection provisions.
"Germany's bilateral investment treaties contain
investor-protection clauses that are far more stringent than
those in the Canada-EU agreement," she said.
The Sueddeutsche said EU states will this week receive the
treaty for officials to examine in detail before it is signed.
All EU members have to sign the agreement for it to take effect.
The deal with Canada could increase bilateral trade by a
fifth to 26 billion euros a year and the more ambitious one with
the United States, if agreed, could encompass a third of world
trade and almost half the global economy.
Both accords seek to go far beyond tariff cuts and to reduce
transatlantic barriers to business, but the talks are extremely
complicated.
