HAMBURG Aug 5 Several canals in Germany will be
partially blocked to cargo shipping this week due to renewed
strikes by lock operators, German trade union Ver.di said on
Monday.
The strikes, set to last the rest of the week, are in
protest against government plans to restructure the German
inland navigation authority WSA.
Traders said they did not expect the strikes to cause
widespread disruption and that shipment delays were likely to be
local and restricted to smaller canals.
Lock personnel will strike in the state of North-Rhine
Westphalia from Monday to Friday and strike in Lower Saxony and
Bremen from Monday to Wednesday, Ver.di said.
Ver.di is calling for wage and other guarantees for WSA
employees after the government said it planned to reform the
agency with heavy job losses.
