* March new car registrations total 339,000

* First-quarter registrations up 1.4 percent

* Foreign orders for German nameplates up 4 percent (Adds comment from carmakers' lobby VDA)

By Andreas Cremer

FRANKFURT, April 3 Car registrations in Germany rose 3.5 percent in March to 339,000 compared with the same month last year, the German auto importers' association VDIK said on Tuesday.

First-quarter registrations increased 1.4 percent to more than 773,000 autos, the VDIK said in a statement. Foreign orders for German nameplates rose more than 4 percent last month, the car makers lobby VDA said in a separate release.

"The German market is in robust condition," said VDA president Matthias Wissmann. Yet, he cautioned that high gasoline prices may dampen sales of new cars in coming months.

German consumer confidence fell for the first time in seven months in March, market researcher GfK said last month, citing record prices for gasoline and diesel fuel. One in four Germans is mulling buying an electric vehicle, GfK said in a separate survey of 6,300 respondents.

Foreign auto makers such as PSA Peugeot Citroen and Toyota Motor Corp had about 38 percent of their share of the German market last month, broadly unchanged from year-ago levels.

Separate data released on Monday showed Italian car sales fell 26.7 percent in March, while Spanish sales dipped 4.5 percent and French sales were down 23.5 percent.

(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)