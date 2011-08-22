By Alexander Hü;bner and Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT Aug 22 A defendant in a German court
case said on Monday the way Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) set itself
up for emissions trading left the door open for tax evasion,
while the bank said there was no evidence of wrongdoing by its
employees.
The trial started last week at a Frankfurt district court
and is scheduled to run until at least March 2012.
Six men, aged 27 to 65, are accused of having conspired to
evade more than 230 million euros ($331 million) in value added
tax (VAT) between September 2009 and April 2010.
In an EU-wide investigation, Germany has carried out the
biggest swoop on suspects, with prosecutors identifying around
170 suspects, including seven who work for Germany's biggest
bank.
One of the first six to stand trial, none of whom work for
Deutsche, a 35-year-old defendant named Bjoern P. told the court
that he suspected that when Deutsche Bank organised itself for
emissions trading, the potential for tax evasion was clear.
Deutsche did not seem to want to know and instead hid behind
its risk management, Bjoern P. told the court.
Judge Martin Bach said he would focus on whether Deutsche
Bank employees could have known the risks of wrongdoing by
carbon traders when it made finances available for the EU
scheme.
Deutsche has said the bank itself is not subject to
investigation and that it hopes its staff will be cleared.
A bank spokesman said a study by lawyers Clifford Chance had
yielded no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Deutsche Bank
employees.
"We remain of the opinion that Deutsche Bank did not cause
any fiscal damage, and therefore should not bear any
consequences," the spokesman said.
The six men -- who are from Germany, France and Britain --
face possible prison terms of up to nine years.
Lead prosecutor Thomas Gonder is negotiating cooperation
deals with four of the six, the court heard.
The alleged fraud being investigated involves buyers
importing carbon permits in one EU country without paying VAT
and selling them in another, adding tax to the price and
pocketing the difference.
So-called VAT carousel fraud has happened in other markets.
The six standing trial on Monday had been remanded in
custody.
Bjoern P. said he initially did not understand the difficult
nature of carbon trading. He nevertheless accepted an annual
salary of 180,000 Swiss francs and a one million euro bonus.
He passed carbon exchanges' trader exams shortly before the
swoop in April 2010.
The EU carbon market has suffered a series of scandals since
its launch in 2005, including the theft and recycling of carbon
credits.
Carbon trading is a cap and trade system for CO2 emissions
certificates. Transfers are recorded in national registries
before being stored in the overall EU log, called CITL.
