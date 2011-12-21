* Guilty verdict in six cases, jail sentences for six men
* Men took part in VAT fraud in EU carbon market
* Deutsche Bank says uncovered no wrongdoing by its staff
By Vera Eckert and Kathrin Jones
FRANKFURT, Dec 21 A German court on
Wednesday sentenced six men to jail terms of between three years
and seven years and 10 months in a trial involving evasion of
taxes on carbon permits.
Judge Martin Bach said the men, aged between 27 and 66, were
guilty of having participated in a conspiracy to evade around
300 million euros ($393 million) in value-added tax (VAT)
between August 2009 and April 2010.
In 2009 and 2010, the European Union's spot carbon market
was hit by so-called carousel trade in which buyers imported
emissions permits in one EU country without paying value-added
tax (VAT) and then sold them to each other, adding tax to the
price and pocketing the difference.
"The convicted were fraudulently involved in tax-evading
trades...they have brought the carbon market trading scheme into
disrepute," the judge said.
The EU Emissions Trading System, the bloc's chief weapon
against climate change, caps the emisssions of factories and
power plants, forcing them to buy carbon permits if needed while
also allowing them to sell surpluses.
The way Germany's flagship lender, Deutsche Bank,
conducted emissions trading with some of those that have been
convicted had left the door open for tax evasion, he added.
Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that independent legal
experts had so far found no wrongdoing on the part of the bank's
employees. Bank staff have testified in the trial and some
continue to be investigated, but none have been charged.
WIDESPREAD
The Frankfurt district court verdict marks the first
convictions after an EU-wide investigation into the fraud, in
which Germany carried out the biggest swoop on suspects and
investigated 150 suspects and 50 companies in coordination with
other EU nations.
European police agency Europol estimates widespread VAT
fraud cost EU member states an estimated 5 billion euros in lost
tax revenue.
The judge said Germany was the target of fraudsters in the
second half 2009 and first half of 2010 after France, the
Netherlands and Britain closed legal loopholes.
Germany followed suit only from July 1, 2010 onwards.
Irfan Musa P. from Britain received the maximum sentence of
7 years and 10 months; German Bjoern P. 6 years; his father
Robert P. 4 years; Wayne Stewart B. from Britain 4 years; Fraz
M. from Britain 4 years and French man Claude B. 3 years.
Robert P., Claude B. and Fraz M. were released for having
served parts of their sentences and because there were personal
circumstances ruling out the risk of their flight before the
next terms of their detention.
The court did not release surnames according to German
practice.
A separate trial in Britain is set to start next February,
after seven suspects charged with carousel fraud pleaded not
guilty in October.
The EU scheme has suffered a series of scandals since its
launch in 2005, including permit theft, the recycling of carbon
credits and hacking of carbon accounts.
To combat further fraud, the EU Commission proposed in
October that spot carbon permits should be classified as
financial instruments, but this still has to be approved by the
EU Parliament and council of EU member states before it becomes
law.
"The carbon market remains weak. More fraud or similar
episodes would be quite detrimental," said Matteo Mazzoni,
carbon analyst at Nomisma Energia.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
